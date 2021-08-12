Popche shines in Avinash Youth victory

Anand Pope scored the most important goal in the 22nd minute of the match . Black Boys, Ajni Boys, Avinash Youth, Mayurik, Amayara, Thude Teen Club, Siraspeth Youth Club and Besa Indira participated in this competition. Sports Development Association (Slum Soccer) founders Vijay Barse, Girishbhau Pandav, Manoj Gawande, Imran Pathan, Nilesh Khorgade, Ajay Handa, Mangesh Savarkar, Meenatai Bhagwatkar were present on the occasion.

Organisers Amit Shinde, Umesh Deshmukh, Rajesh Kharwade, Avinash Machale and Arpan Shinde worked hard for the success of the competition.

Winning AvinashYouth include Emamyausal, Anand, Amar, Vaiabhav, Pankaj, Pande, Roshan, Ballu, Babis and Rohan whereas runners-up Ajni Boys was represented by Shailesh, Rahul, Danish, Veleuian, Jawed, Tony, Swapnil, Amar, Atul, Sumit.