Prahar salutes Subhedar Neeraj Chopra

Subhedar Neeraj Chopra of the Indian Army today gave his country its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Praharis of the Prahar Samaj Jagruti Sanstha gathered at the Prahar office in the evening to celebrate this golden achievement. Praharis doubled their joy of victory by giving many slogans like Bharatmata Ki Jai, Neeraj Chopra Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, Bharatiya Sena Vijaye Rahe. Flight Lieutenant Shiwalee Deshpande, trustee of Prahar, congratulated Praharis and countrymen on the occasion and in her short speech informed about the glorious performance of Indian athletes in the Tokyo Olympics and foretold the future golden age of Indian sports. She heartily congratulated the Indian Army's gold medalist Subhedar Neeraj Chopra for the hard work, concentration, skill and patriotic success achieved in the Olympics. President of Prahar Shama Sunil Deshpande was specially present on the occasion.