Prangini hits 92 as Vid beat Assam by four runs

Nagpur, Oct3

Opener Pragini Chauhan slammed unbeaten 92 as Vidarbha pipped Assam by four runs to record their first victory in the Women's Under-19 One-Day Trophy match at Railway Cricket Ground, Rajkot on Sunday.

After facing huge defeat at the hand s of Mumbai previous day, Vidarbha women bounced back. Batting first after winning the toss, Vidarbha posted 164 for six in 50 overs. After losing opener Arohi Bambode (8) early, Prangini (91*, 155b, 13x4) and Ayushi Thakre (33, 61b, 4x4) build up a good partnership. They added 78 run partnership for second wicket. After departure of Ayushi, other batswomen failed miserably and even failed to cross the double-digit. However, Prangini single handedly kept the fort till the end and ensured Vidarbha cross the 150-run mark.

For Assam, Jintimani Kalita (3 for 27) was the most successful bowlers. Gayatri Gurung, Mousumi Narah and Binkimoni Saikia got one wicket each.

In reply, Assam gave a good fight by missed the target by four runs. They could able to score 160 for 7 in 50 overs. Captain Hemlata Payeng tried her best (60, 105, 5x4) but didn't receive much support from other end. Shivani Bishnoi (33, 89b, 4x4) and Amontika Munda (28) were other main scorers.

For Vidrbha, Janhavi Rangnathan (2 for 22) and Ayushi Thakre (2 for 24) were main wicket-takers whereas Vedanti Salodkar and Aditi Palandurkar were chipped in with one each.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 164 for 6 in 50 overs (Prangini Chauhan 92 not out, Ayushi Thakre 33, Jintimani Kalita 2 for 27) beat Assam: 160 for 7 in 50 overs (Hemlala Payeng 60,Shivnai Bishnoi 33, Ayushi Thakre 2 for 24, Janhavi Rangnathan 2 for 22) by four runs.