PSSA skaters selected for nationals

Nagpur, Dec 2

The skaters of Piyush Speed Skating Academy (PSSA) have been selected for the nationals on the basis of their medal-winning performance in the State-level Roller Skating Competition held at Virar, Mumbai recently.

The national championship will be held at New Delhi from December 11 to 21.

Those skaters who excelled include Riyansh Borele (02 gold medals), Arav Agarwal (1 gold medal), Yenshu Garala (1 silver and 2 bronze), Sakshi Lode (1 silver medal and 1 bronze medal), Anvyee Chanekar (1 bronze medal), Kavya Jeswani (1 Bronze medal), Tejas Kadu (1 bronze medal).

The skaters attribute the credit of their success to coach Shivchhatrapati Awardee. Piyush Akre and parents. Secretary of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association Upendra Verma has congratulated the players and wished them a bright future.