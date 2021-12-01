Qidwai, Nagpur Blues play goalless draw

Although Qidwai had maximum ball possession, NagpurBlues goalkeeper displayed fabulous work under the crossbar and thwarted their several attempts. Qidwai were reduced to ten when ShahzadKhan was shown the second yellow card for his rough tackle. Qidwai's Rahul Mundri and Sahil Meshram wasted some golden opportunities. Their rivals also missed some chances and Shobit Harde was the main culprit.

During the proceedings Eugene Rabello (29th min), Aman Halonde (58th min) and

Yash Kathale (80th) of Qidwai were cautioned. From Blues side, Nikhil Durge was shown yellow card in the 81stminute.

Prior to this match, Qiwai and Nagpur blues won one match and lost one. On Thursday, Rabbani will take on Rahul Sanskritayan Club at 2.30 pm at the same venue. Both the teams have so far won one match and lost one.