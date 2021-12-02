Rabbani hold Rahul to 1-1 draw

Nagpur, Dec 2

Strong Kamptee outfit Rabbani Club held defending champion Rahul Sanskritayan Club to a 1-1 draw in JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Thursday.

Even after making a lot of efforts both the teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half. However, the second half was full of action as both the teams were reduced to ten. First Rabbani's Mohammad Faisal was given marching orders for his rough tactics in the 86th minute. Then three minutes later Rahul's Velerian Paul was shown second yellow card. Prior to that in the 65th minute, Rahul Club finally succeeded in breaking the dedlock. Thanks to Anurag Solanki who capitalised on the pass given by Badal .

After facing goal, Raul forwards too intensified their attacks in the rival citadel. As a result in the 86th minute, Mohammad Sohail restored the parity surprising rival defenders. Rabbani would have walk away with victory had Hanzala's kick not dashed against the crossbar and returned. Badal and Sufiyan missed two chances each for Rahul.

On Friday, MOIL XI will take on Nagpur Academy at 2.30 pm at the same venue.