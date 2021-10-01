Rains play spoilsport in Vid-J'Khand match

Nagpur, Oct 1

Rains played spoilsport in the match between Vidarbha and Jharkhand in Vinoo Mankad Under-19 One-Day Cricket Tournament at SS Cricket Commune, Indore on Friday.

While chasing 228, Vidarbha were 49 for 3 when the play was stopped due to rain. Both the teams got two points each as further play was not possible.

On previous day, Vidarbha earned full four points when they defeated Jammu and Kashmir by seen wickets to start their campaign on winnning note.

On Friday, Vidarbha won the toss and once again they elected to field first. Jharkhand scored 228 all out in 45.5 overs. Middle-order batsman Anshu Singh top scored with 74 in 55 balls hitting six boundaries and five sixes. Himanshu also batted well and scored (54, 78b, 7x4). Sail raj (34), Skhikar Mohan (21) and Sharandeep singh (20) were other scorers.

On the very third ball Yatharth Javery dismissed opener Ankit on duck. But then Jharkhand batsmen showed resistance and made some useful partnership and enabled the team to cross the 200-run mark.

For Vidarbha, Javery (2 for 44) and Tejas Soni (2 for 27) got two wickets each whereas Manan Agrawal and Jagjot were chipped in with one each.

In reply, Vidarbha had bad start as they lost opener Rohit Binkar (1) for just four runs. Harshit Bawne scored 12 whereas Danish Malewar returned to the pavilion on duck. Mohammad Faiz remained not out on 23 in the company of Jagjot (4) when the play was stopped by rain.

For Jharkhand,Harsh Raj got two wickets for 18.

Meanwhile Women's Under-19 One Day Trophymatch between Vidarbha and Gujarat at Rajkot was abandoned due to rains. Both the teams earned two points each.