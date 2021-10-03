Rains rescue Vidarbha colts against Karnataka

Nagpur, Oct2

The match between Vidarbha and Karnataka in Vinoo Mankar under-19 Cricket Tournament at Indore was abandoned due to rain.

As a result both the teams earned two points each.

While chasing a target of 247, Vidarbha were struggling on 77 for five in when the play was stopped.

Batting first Karnataka made 247 for 3 in 46.4 overs. Captain Aneshwar Gautam played an unbeaten knock of 74 in 68 balls with seven boundaries and three sixes.

Opener Jasper (64, 94b, 5x4, 1x6) and Vishal Onat (55, 84b, 8x4) were other main scorers.

For Vidarbha, Jagjot claimed two wickets for 36 runs.

In reply, Vidarbha lost their wickets consistently. They would have faced defeat had rain not arrived. Danish Malewar remained not out on 27 in the company of Tejas Soni (15). For Karnataka, Yashovardhan Pratap got two wickets for 24 whereas Dhanush Gowda and Rajvir Wadhwa got one each.