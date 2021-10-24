Rakesh, Aminuddin, Hemant win black belts

Nagpur, Oct 24

MITSUYA-KAI Hayashi-ha ShitoRyu Karate-Do India recently conducted belt gradation examination following all government protocols and social distancing.

The belt gradation examination was held at the Indoor Hall of Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur. The black belt gradation examination was conducted by Hanshi Dr Zakir S Khan and was assisted by Shihan Pankaj Khandagale and Shihan Emmanuel Philip. Karate is divided into two main grades or ranks which are called ‘Dan’ for Black Belt and ‘Kyu’ grades for all colour belts. From the colours of the belt, one can easily judge about the rank and the level of expertise about any person performing karate. The more common colour is white and black. The white represents starting level of karate, black represents the true expert having highest rank. Those successfully clearing the examination are as follows: 5th Dan, Shihan: Rakesh Dhoke, Aminuddin Sheikh, Shahwar Khan, Hemant Yadav. 3rd Dan, Sensei: Sachin Lohakare, Sheeraz Syed. 2nd Dan, Shihandai: Sarvesh Gaidhane, Tejaswini Panpate, Riya Ugale, Arush Potdar, Shyamsunder Singh. 1st Dan, Sempai: Shraddha Allewar, Spandan Goswami, Piyush Surkar, Hritik Mudliyar, Ivanchristin Alexander, Pritish Kohale, Gunadhnya Bawankar, Manas Raut, Aditya Shendre, Manav Ingale, Vaidehi Shend