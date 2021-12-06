Raut fashions Big Ben victory

Nagpur, Dec 6

After facing three consecutive losses, Big Ben finally tasted victory when they overcame Nagpur Blues 2-1 in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Monday.

Young Aryan Raut played an important role in Big Ben victory by scoring a brace. In the very second minute, Nagpur Blues shocked their opponents by scoring an early goal. Sanket Kanojiya crossed the ball from the right-wing to Mirza Baig who collected it perfectly and slammed the goal dodging two defenders.

After facing the goal, Big Ben too intensified their attacks. As a result in the 37th minute, Aryan scored the goal on a rebound from the top of the 'D' area and restored the parity. Again four minutes later, Aryan struck and gave 2-1 lead to Big Ben. This time he received the pass from Tilak from the corner flag. In the second half, Blues forwards tried their best to level the score but thanks to Big Ben custodian Naeem Akhtar who displayed excellent work under the crossbar and saved some good attempts. During the proceedings, match referee cautioned Rishabh Pandey (32nd min)and Kunal Singhne (36th min) of Nagpur Blues.