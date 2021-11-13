RCOEM announces mgmt quota admissions

Nagpur, Nov 13

Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management (RCOEM) has announced admissions for institute level (management quota) to its undergraduate program First Year B.Tech and post graduate programs M.Tech, MBA and MCA.

The students can apply online on the college website www.rknec.edu. The entire admission process will be done as per the guidelines of the Competent Authority of Govt. of Maharashtra for the session 2021-22. The entire admissions are done on transparent and merit basis. The detailed schedule and procedure is given on college website.Interested candidates and their guardians/ parents can get in touch with the college authorities for further information.