Nagpur, Sept 25

CP & Berar E.S College organised a one-day national webinar on 'Importance of exercise to improve physical fitness' on Saturday.

The resource person was an assistant professor at MGM Institute of Physiotherapy, Aurangabad Dr Payal Dhawale. Principal, Dr Milind Barahate, vice-principal Dr. J.K Mahaja were also present in the webinar.

In his Speech, Dr. Milind Barhate emphasizes the importance of exercise in this pandemic situation. Dr. Barhate said that doing regular exercise can boost immunity. He added that mental health is directly related to physical fitness. A healthy body has a healthy mind. He made an appeal to all the participates to do regular yoga and meditation so that we can deal with tremendous pressure in this competitive world men.

In his keynote address by Dr. Payal Dhawale gave a brief note on basics of physical fitness, right from the components of physical fitness, factors effecting conditioning. Dr Dhawale explained in brief how due to covid-19 players got deconditioning from their physical fitness. She explains how an appropriate exercise programme includes warm-up followed by exercise session and cooling down. In her speech, she explains four pillars of training principles that is periodization, specificity, overload & individuality. In her presentation, she gave a brief note of types of exercise which can be performed with minimum equipment available in this pandemic situation. She told how with the help of own bodyweight exercise including bridging, scapular stabilization, lunges & Squat help restrain Deconditioning. She also explained the importance of resistance band exercises for strength training. A large number of players, coaches, physical education teachers from all over and the country took active participation in this free online webinar.

HoD Physical Education & Sports, C.P & Berar E.S College Dr. Nishant Tipte coordinated the webinar.