Rekhade, Bhute shine as Vid win by one wicket

After facing three consecutive defeats, Vidarbha defeated Andhra Pradesh by just one wicket in Men's Under-25 Cricket Tournament at Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot, here on Friday.

In response to Andhra Pradesh's total of 249, Vidarbha achieved the target sparing one wicket and three balls. After four top-order batsmen including opener Choudhari, Aman Mokhade, captain Mohit Kale and Mandar Mahale returned to the pavilion on duck, Nayan Chavan (59, 70b, 7x4), Nahciket Bhute (63, 53b, 6x4, 2x6) and Parth Rekhade (59, 64b, 6x4) scored match-winning half-centuries to romp home the victory. When Vidarbha were struggling on 127 for six, Rekhade and Bhute made 98 run partnership for seventh wicket.

Earlier Chavan and Aniket Pande stitched up crucial 59-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Shanmesh played an important unbeaten knock of 14 runs at the end.

For Andhra, Girinath Reddy (4 for 39) was the main wicket taker. He was well supported by K Salteja (3 for 39). Earlier Yara Sandeep played century knock (104, 112b, 8x4, 4x4) and helped Andhra to score 249. Opener Vamsi Krishna (55, 93b, 7x4) and Girnath Reddy (43, 34b, 1x4, 4x6) were other scorers. For Vidarbha, Tekan, Bhute and Mandar Mahale claimed two wickets each.