Ritika-Bokka enter main draw

Nagpur, nov 18

Ritika Thaker and Navneeth Bokka made it to the main draw in the ongoing Bahrain International Series 2021 being held at the Indian Club, at Manama.

In the last qualification round Ritika and Navneeth beat more experienced Vasantha Kumar Rajendran of UAE and Kasturi Radhakrishnan of Malayasia 21/16 and 22/20 in 31minutes. They now meet Ghana Mohamad IIhan and Serena Kari of Indonesia in the first round of main draw.

Ritika also starts her women's doubles campaign with partner Simran Singhi, they face Meilsya Sari and Rachel Rose of Indonsia. Ritika trains under Ajay Dayal and Robin Simon in Nagpur and at Suchitra Academy , Hyderabad.