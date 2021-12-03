Ritika enters mixed doubles QF, Mugdha out

Nagpur, Nov 3

City shuttler Ritika Thaker had mixed luck as she entered the quarterfinals in mixed doubles event but lost the women singles second round in Bangladesh International Challenge at Dhaka on Friday.

In the mixed doubles pre-quarters, Ritika and her partner Navneet Bokka defeated Nitin K and Somuya Singh 21-17, 21-11.Now they will meet second seed pair Sachin Dias and Kavidi Srimange of Sri Lanka in the quarters.

However in the women singles second round Ritika lost to Ira Sharma of India 15-21, 14-21. Another city shuttler Mugdha Agrey made an early exit from the tournament as she lost to Indonesian girl Bilqis Prasista 14-21, 12-21.Earlier on Thursday third seed Mugdha was just too good for the unseeded Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives in the opening . Mugdha defeated Aminath 21-7, 21-3 in 23 minutes. Ritika defeated beat Bangladesh girl Urmi Akter in straight game 21-12, 21-10 with the match lasting 22 minutes.