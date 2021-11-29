Ritika, Mugdha to participate in Bangladesh tourney

Nagpur, Nov 29

Nagpur shuttlers Ritika Thaker and Mugdha Agrey will participate in Bangladesh

International Challenge 2021 beginning on December 1 at Dhaka.

Ritika will participate in the mixed doubles with her partner Navneeth Bokka. She will also participate in women's singles. Due to some family commitment of Simran, she will not be able to go to Bangladesh.

Ritika has got main draw in both events. In mixed doubles, they take on Nitin Kumar and Saumya Singh of India and in the singles first round she takes on Urmi Aktar of Bangladesh. As far as Mugdha is concerned she also got main draw. In the first round, she will play with host shuttler Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq.