Ritika raring to go at Ukraine International

Although the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has postponed its domestic season with senior ranking tournament scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from august 27 due to the Covid pandemic, city double specialist Ritika Thaker is not disappointed over it and raring to go at Ukraine International, her first major tournament in Covid.

The tournament is slated to be held from September 7 and for that VISA formalities have been completed. Along with the doubles event with her Thane partner Simran Singhi, Ritika will also participate in the mixed doubles with Gopichand Academy player Navneet Bokra, Earlier in 2019, she participated in the Egypt International and emerged the winner. Since then she has not participated in any major tournament.

This is not the first time that she is participating in the Ukraine International. Earlier in 2018 she participated in the tournament in the doubles event but lost in the semi-finals. Apart from it Ritika has also represented Indiain Mauritius international and Ivory Cost Tournament.

Talking to Lokmat Times Ritika who has been practicing at Sucheta Badminton Academy, Hyderabad said," I am quite eager to participate in major tournament after a gap of almost two years. For last one week I have been practicing hard with my doubles partner at Hyderabad Academy. "Ritika who has been coached by Ajay Dayal said, " Last time when we had participated in Ukraine international, we lost in the semis. However, this time we are eyeing the title since this is our first major tournament amid Covid. Let's hope for the best".

Ritika also says the competition will be tough are local shuttlers are equally good. " We will face some tough challenge from local shuttler. They are equally good but we are confident enough to face their challenge."

Due to Covid protocol logistic and other formalities have become very tough and that too for international tour. Talking about this, Ritika said, "I have completed all the formalities for Ukrain Open and will leave on September. My visa papers are ready and I am fully vaccinated. Therefore there is no need of RTPCR test", she said.

Ritika misses match practice but will deliver her best: Dayal

Ritika's coach Ajay Dayal is confident that although Ritika has missed match practice in last one and half years, she will deliver her best in Ukraine tournament. "Since the sporting activities were on hold in Maharashtra for last one and half years, Ritika missed match practice but at the same time she really worked on physical fitness. She has left no stone unturned to keep herself busy. She is well prepared and I am confident that she will deliver her best in the tournament."