Riya finishes 11th in 3000 m steeplechase

City's budding athlete Riya Dohtare finished 11th in women's 3000 m steeplechase event during the 60th National Open Athletics Championship at JN Stadium in Warangal (Telangana) on Friday.

Riya while representing Maharashtra clocked 12.02.44 minutes. Railways athlete Parul Chaudhary emerged winner with a timing 9:51.01 whereas Komal Jagdale of Maharashtra finished second clocking 9:51.03. Riya, a member of Track Star Athletics Club, is being trained by Ravindra Tong who is working in Nagpur rural police.