Riya to participate in nationals today

City's budding athlete Riya Dohtare has found a place in the Maharashtra team for National Open Athletics Championship began at Warangal in Telangana.

Riya will participate in 3000 m steeplechase event that will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. Riya, a member of Track Star Athletics Club, is being trained by Ravindra Tong who is working in Nagpur rural police.

The secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr Sharad Suryavanshi is hopeful of a medal from Riya.

NDAA president Gurudeo Nagrale corporator Nagesh Sahare, SJ Anthony, Umesh Naidu, Ramchandra Wani, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Archana Kottewar, Prof. Bunty Yadav, Dr Vivekanand Singh, Ravindra Tong, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Harendra Thakre, Sunil Kapgate Mangesh Paunikar, Amit Thakur, Chandrabhan Kolte, Vandeo Thakre Brijmohan Singh Rawat, Gajanan Thakre, Gourav Mirase and others have wished best luck for Riya.