Role of PETs vital in nation-building

"The Physical Education Teachers (PETs) play an important role in nation-building. Thee PETs working at school and colleges do valuable work of creating positive thoughts amongst the youngsters," said vice-chancellor of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Gandhinagar, Dr Arjunsingh Rana.

He was speaking during the felicitation of PETS of the region for their yeomen service in the field of sports. The felicitation programme was organised by Maitree Pariwar in which several physical education teachers were honoured with Gaurav Adarsh Sharirik Shishak Awards at at Sai Subhagrah, Shankar Nagar.

President of Maintree Pariwar Sanjay Bhende presided over the function. Pro VC of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sanjay Dudhe, PramodPendke, Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawansh graced the occasion.

Speaking further Rana said, " Physical training is an integral part of general education. Each school or college should have at least one period for physical education. The parents should also encourage their wards to participate in any physical activity or sports."

on the occasion Rana honoured former director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Dhananjay Welukar with 'Lifetime Achievement Award'. HOD of Sports of Navira Mahavidyalaya Katol Dr Tejsingh Jagdale, dr Kumud Chrmode of Rani Laxibai Mahila Mahavidyalaya were honoured as 'Outstanding Physical Educaiton Teacher' award.

In school category, sports teacher of Dadibai Deshmukh Hindu Mulinchi Shala Ashpaf Sheikh and Suhasini Bhore of Navjeevan School for Disabled were honoured.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Dudhe said, " For, throughout personality development, physical education teachers play an important role. They do noble work by keeping youths away from addiction. They also taught the importance of discipline in the life the students"

Dr Sharad Suryavanshi made introductory remarks. Dr Aditya Soni proposed a vote of thanks.