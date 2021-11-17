Rotary's WZ cricket tourney from tomorrow

Rotary Club of Nagpur Downtown, Rotary Club of Nagpur Ishanya and Rotary Club of Nagpur North are jointly hosting 'Orange City Cricket Mania 2021' West Zone Cricket Tournament from November 19 to November 21 at Dr Ambedkar College and WCL Ground.

Addressing media persons International Fellowship of Cricket Loving Roratians (ICFR) chairman Nandan Neelkanthan said total of eight teams including two from Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Thane are participating 100-ball cricket tournament. The inaugural function will be held on November 18 evening at Hotel Springdale at the hands of District Governor of Rotary District 3030 Rotarian Ramesh Meher and IFCR chairman of District3030 Tushar Chavan.

After the league matches, according to the final standings, all teams will compete for the Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Silver Cup finals.

The trophies made by tribals of Melghat from bamboo will be the main attraction of the tournament.

Sarang Degwekar is the convener of the tournament and under his leadership organising committee includes Sameer Sahastrabudhe, Abhijeet Deshpande, Hashu Ambawni, Pritesh Chandak, Manish Tahaliani, Amit, Hoshing, Nishikant Kashikar and all other members are working hard for the success of the event.