RSSDI holds 10 L sugar tests in a single day

Nagpur, Sept 30

The Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), Asia’s largest organisation of diabetes professionals dedicated to the care of people living with diabetes, celebrated World Heart Day by testing more than one million people free for blood sugar at approximately 10,000 sites across India.

This mega-event, officially called, 'One Nation, One Day, One Million Blood Sugar Testing' was a first of its kind and was, closely monitored by the Asia Book of Records. The event was virtually inaugurated by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar along with international and national dignitaries.

Diabetes Care n’ Research Centre and Diabetes Care Foundation of India along with Me to We organised camps at more than 120 locations across Nagpur with more than 13,000 screening on a single day. Camps started at 6 am at many parks & concluded at 10 pm at Dawa Bazar Gandhibagh. Many other clinics and hospitals of Nagpur also participated in this national movement.

Dr Sunil Gupta and Dr Kavita Gupta thanked the team Hello Diabetes Warriors lead by Vivek Nagrare, Sagar Mughal, Kunal Deshpande, Manoj Waghmare, Rakesh Agrawal, Sangeeta Gupta, Parvindar Bhamra, Jitendra Murkut, Vipin Ramteke, Pankaj Patle, Rajneesh Thakur, Sophia, Jyoti Gupta, Ashwini Moon, Somnath Chandakar, Shashank Bhoyar, Punit Thakkar , Virbhan Kewalramani, Sainath , Akash Banode, Snehal, Satyen, Samir Pochghare, Nilesh Tembhare, Vicky Bhagat, Pinaki Choudhary. Tushar Bawankar and many more, who tirelessly worked for this noble cause & made Nagpur city proud. National President, RSSDI Dr. Banshi D. Saboo, national secretary Dr. Sanjay Agrawal, president elect Dr. Vasant Kumar, andnational treasurer Dr. Sunil Gupta conveyed their gratitude to all RSSDI members and associated organisations for their more than wholehearted support .