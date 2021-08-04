RTMNU begins process for getting LIT autonomous status

Lokmat News Network

Nagpur, Aug 4

The Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has prepared the Self Study Report (SSR), and has initiated the process to submit the same to National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NACC) for getting an autonomous or deemed univeristy status for Laxminarayan Institute of Technology (LIT).

Talking to Lokmat Times about the development Vice Chancellor of RTMNU Dr Subhash Chaudhari said, “LIT is a prestigious institute of Nagpur and very old one, but not it is lagging behind and needs to be either converted into deemed university or be given autonomous status, so that it can run independently.”

The Laxminarayan Institute of Technology Alumni Association (LITAA) has already gone to the High Court to separate it from RTMNU and HC had already given an order to form a committee last year in 2020 to look into the matter, Chaudhari added.

In this regard union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also expressed his displeasure on several occasions and had been approached by various members of LITAA for granting deemed university status for their alma mater.

It is also a matter of great surprise that such a premier and old institute does not have National Board of Accredition (NBA) certification yet, due to which lot of students are facing admission and job issues in India and abroad.

Dr Chaudhari further said, “Due to fee constrains, it is not possible to appoint the required staff, as the salary burden then falls on the university coffers, but if the government is ready to take on the burden, we are okay with it. If LIT gets deemed university or autonomous status, it would be financially sustainable model for the institute.”

Also, we would be trying to get A rating from the NACC, so that it is easier to convert it into deemed or autonomous university, and then the fees can also be increased as it is too less currently, he added.

LIT had prepared a comprehensive report in 2018 under the leadership of Raju Mankar, and the then VC S P Kane had submitted the the report of University Grants Commission (UGC), but things did not materialise.