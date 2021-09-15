RTMNU separates pvt colleges from CAP under pressure

Nagpur, Sep 15

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) administration is under pressure from private colleges and hence they have decided to separate affiliated colleges from the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Due to this decision of the university, students are being compelled to give donations for taking admission in Post Graduate (PG) courses in many affiliated colleges.

According to the information received by Lokmat Times, till the academic session 2020, students were being admitted to PG courses under CAP. Last year also, the affiliated colleges had made a strong demand to separate the colleges from CAP, citing the Covid restrictions and pressure was put on university administration. An official associated with the CAP admission process last year informed that due to pressure, the university had allowed private colleges to enroll in PG courses at their own level. According to the official, the donation scam had started in the colleges as soon as they received permission. A complaint was received from the students in this regard, after which admissions were done through CAP.

In view of this, many institution directors started pressurising the university administration through the members of the Management Council. Along with this, there was a demand to separate the affiliated colleges from the CAP process, citing the Covid restrictions and students from rural areas. The university administration separated the colleges affiliated to CAP, bowing to the pressure from members of the Management Council, without raising any objections.

Donation in the name of

good results and fewer seats

Sources said that many aided and non-aided colleges are citing better results and fewer seats for the students of B.Sc and B.Com. At the same time, they are forcing them to take admission under the management quota. Many colleges do not tell the students how many seats in which course they have before starting the admission process. Many aided colleges are forcing students to take admission in non-aided courses so that they can recover hefty fees from them.

Students demanding admission through CAP

After this newspaper published the news on Wednesday, students have started raising the demand for admission to PG courses through CAP. The students said that if admission happens through CAP, the students will not have to face the pay donation. They will get admission according to merit.