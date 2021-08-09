Saksham emerges champion

Nagpur, Aug 9

Saksham Singh emerged champion in the 2nd Late Umesh Panbude Benefit O-Line Blitz Chess Championship that was organised by Nagpur District Chess Association on Sunday.

Saksham was followed by Disank Bajaj and Aryan Deogade for second and third place respectively.

On his way to title victory, Saksham defeated Hrudaya ambgade, Aparnita Jagtap, Akshay Laddad, Shraddha Bajaj, Suhan Deshpande, Muktanand Pendsey and Aryna Deogade. He lost sixth round to Sumedh Ramteke and played draw with Dishan Bajaj in the last round. Later Singh donated prize money of Rs 1,000 to Panbude family.

In all 46 players participated in the tournament. The tournament was held on Lichess.org. At the conclusion of the tournament which consisted of total nine rounds.

Final standings: 1 Saksham Singh (7.5), 2 Dishank Bajaj ( 7.5), 3. Aryan Deogade (7). 4 Ayush Ramteke (7), 5 Sumedh Ramteke 5 Kaustav Barat (6), 7 Shraddha Bajaj (6), 8 Muktanand Pendsey (6), 9. Bhavik Chaudhary (6).

Best vereran: 1. YM Shyamkuwar (5.5), VK Shrivastava (5), Pramod Ramteke (5).

Best girls: Vidhi Mishrikotkar (5), Shanaya Shelkar (5), Aparnita Jagtap (4.5).