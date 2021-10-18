Sanjay fashions Sky Blue victory

Batting first Team Blue scored 135 for 7 in 18 overs. Middle order batsman Satyam Bhoyar top-scored with 34 hitting one six. Shalabh Shrivastava (23, 21b, 4x4) and Kushal Pimpalkar (22, 18b, 2x4, 1x6) wee other scorers.

For Team Sky Blue, Ravi Jangid claimed three wickets for 12 runs. Sanmesh Deshmukh and Gaurav Dhoble were chipped in with two each.

In reply, Team Sky Blue achieved the target in 17.5 overs losing just three wickets. R Sanjay (52, 41b, 2x4, 3x6) and Mohit Kale (45, 37b, 6x4) fashioned the victory by making 89 run partnership for the first wicket. Then Gaurav Dhoble (16) and Ravi Jangid (13) completed the formalities.

In another match, Team Orange overcame Team Red by eight wickets thru VJD method.

Batting first Team Red scored 131 for 7 in 20 overs. Later the target as reduced to 113 for Team Orange due to rain which they achieved losing two wickets in 12.5 overs.

For Team Red Aman Mokhade (41, 38b, 4x4, 1x6) ad Aksay Kolhar (37, 31b, 6x4) made 81 run partnership for the opening wicket. For Team Orange, Prerit Agrawal shared three wickets for 38 runs whereas Praful Hinge ably supported him by taking two for 30.

In reply, Prerit Agrawal played an unbeaten knock of 53 in 31 balls as Orange achieved the target eaisily. Agrawal's half-century knock was studded with six boundaries and two sixes. Apoorva Wankhede (42, 33b, 3x4, 1x6) too batted well and remained uneaten.