Sarth wins bronze in U-11 section

City's upcoming table tennis player Sarth Shastri won a bronze medal in Dr Ramesh Yashwannt Prabhoo Memorial Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at Vileparle in Mumbai on Monday. \

In the under-11 semis, third seed Shastri lost to Shreyas Mankeshwar of Pune 2-11, 11-13, 8-11. Earlier in the quarters, Shastri defeated Zihan Beddingwala of TST 11-8, 11-13, 11-2, 7-11, 11-5.

In the Under-13 pre-quarter Shastri lost to Tanish Pensde 6-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-3.