'Satisfied with my performance but still scope for improvement'

Nagpur, Dec 11

Vidarbha's all-rounder Disha Kasat who was instrumental in winning the Senior Women's Challenger Trophy for India 'A' has expressed happiness over her performance but at the same time said there was still scope for improvement.

Disha finished the tournament as fifth-highest run-scorer hitting 153 runs with two half-centuries in four matches. In the first match against India 'B' she scored 35 and then smashed half-century (53) against India 'C'. Again against India 'D', she repeated her performance and scored 51.

In the final, she contributed 17-ball 14 and also took three wickets conceding 39 runs and restricted India ''D' to 219.

Talking to Lokmat Times about her performance Disha who basically belongs Amravati said, “ I am satisfied with my performance in the Challenger Trophy but at the same time I think there was still lot of scope for improvement. I could have performed better. I build my innings by scoring two half-centuries but couldn't finish in two matches. It would have been better If I converted my half-centuries into big knocks,” she said.

Disha also appreciated that her captain Sneh Rathod and coach always backed her. “ Coach and captain consistently backed me during the tournament. Captain asked me to play with a lot of responsibility. I scored a valuable 35 in the first matches and then carried the confidence in next matches.

When asked what's next, Disha said, “ Actually I have not decided anything. I don't have any idea. Let's see what happens. I did my job”.

It may be mentioned here that Disha was selected for Challenger Trophy following her consistent performance in the recently concluded senior Women One-Day Trophy. She was the highest run scorer for Vidarbha this season. She amassed 292 runs at an average of 97.33 in four innings with one century. Last season in 2021 Disha took Vidarbha to the knockouts with a century knock of 126 runs against Karnataka in the Senior Women's Trophy. However, due to Covid there was no Challenger Trophy. But this time she got an opportunity to prove her metal and she responded positively.