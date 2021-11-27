SECR employees feted for becoming cricket selectors

Nagpur, Nov 27

Divisional Railway Manager of South East Central Railways and President of South East Central Railways Sports Association (SECRSA) Maninder Uppal recently honoured its employees for being appointed as selectors of Railways and Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) teams.

Former Ranji Trophy player and Indian Railways player Sudhir Wankhede, former India U-19 cricketer Chandrashekhar Atram, former Delhi and MP Women cricketer Seema Katakwar were felicitated by the DRM. Wankhede has been appointed as member of selection committee of Railways Sports Promotion Board while Atram has been named selector of Vidarbha Ranji Trophy team. Similarly, Seema Katakwar has been appointed as selector of Vidarbha women’s team. Aditya Somkuwar, Sr DFM and Sr Sports Officer, Radhey Shulka, Anirudha Sarwate, Joint Secretaries, SECRSA were also present during the function.