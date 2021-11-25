SECR hold MOIL to 1-1 draw

After playing a barren first half. Vijay Admache scored much-awaited goal for MOIL in the 47th minute. Admache dodged two players from left half. Seeing the rival goalkeeper advancing, he beautifully lobbed the ball into the box.

After a chance of ends an equaliser for SECR came in the 68th minute thru Akif Faraz. He directly shoot the ball into the box from the right-wing and saved his team from defeat.

On Friday, Nagpur Blues will take on Rahul Club at 2.30 p.m. Nagpur Blues has already registered one victory in the tournament whereas Rahul Club had lost the opener against Qidwai. Therefore they would like to go for victory to bring their campaign on track.