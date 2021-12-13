SECR (HQ) derail Big Ben 3-2

Big Ben took an early lead when in the sixth minute Giftson Saji powerfully kicked the ball from top of the D area and it directly landed into the box.

An equaliser for railmen came in the 28th minute when Tushal scored on the right-wing pass of Murmee.

With few seconds remaining or the break, Tilak Singh gave 2-1 lead to Big Ben. Thanks to the forward who directly kicked the ball from 30 years. The rival goalkeeper tried his best but in vain.

After a change of ends both the teams intensified their attacks. As a result in the 45th minute, Tushal once again struck and equalised the score. Seeing big Ben goalkeeper advancing he lofted the ball that directly landed into the goalpost. In the 69th minute Murmee scored a spectacular goal on the pass of Akif and gave 3-2 lead to the railmen. After getting lead, the railmen succeeded to maintain it till the end.

On Tuesday, Qidwai FC will play MOIL XI at the same venue at 2.30 pm