Sejal wins double crown in U-14 tennis

Nagpur, Sept 3

Sejal Bhutada, the latest sensation in lawn tennis in Nagpur district won the double crown in the Under-14 category of the AITA All India Junior Circuit (CS-7) Tennis Tournament played at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy at Hyderabad. It was a phenomenal day for this little giant from Nagpur, which made her parents and the tennis fraternity in Nagpur feel proud.

In the singles Sejal was the top seed in a draw of 32 and steadily won her matches from the start, and in the finals Sejal played against Miss Sai Ananya of Telangana and won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Both players fought hard and displayed their talent, which was appreciated by the organisers.

In the doubles fixture Sejal and her partner Asin Kominini were seed two but beat the top seeded pair of Ahana Kaur and Rishita Bokka 6-1, 6-4. It was a great day for Sejal, who continues her winning streak, and shall be playing another tournament of Under-16 at the same venue next week.

Sejal is a regular player at the MSLTA Tennis Academy at Ramnagar, Nagpur. Her sincerity, hard work, and attitude towards the sport has brought out the best in her game. Sejal's coaches Navin, Vishal and Suraj were delighted to note her victory today. NDHTA president Prafulla Kale congratulated Sejal on her victory and sent her best wishes for playing even better in the future.