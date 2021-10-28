Selection trials for women cricketers on Nov 1,2

For the leather ball tournament, the club has decided to field eight teams. Those will be divided in two groups of four teams each and the format would be of league-cum-knock-out. As many as 96 women players would be selected in the trials.The trials would be held at Vasant Nagar ground on November 1 and 2. Winners and runners-up teams would be rewarded cash prizes, trophies and medals. There would be woman-of-the-match awards for every game. Apart from that there will be best bowler, best batter, best fielder and best wicketkeeper awards. Further information can be had from Raut (8975428837) or Komal Nagpure (9359905631).