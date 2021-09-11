Sepaktakraw trials today

In the trails 20 each men and women players will be selected. There will be seven-day coaching camp for selected players at same venue. In the final selection 12 each men and women players will be selected in the Nagpur district senior teams.

Players of different clubs, institutions and organisations have been asked to report on Sunday at 8 a.m. at Danwate National College. Interested men and women a have been asked to contact selection committee members Dr. Devendra Wankhede, Dr. Ramesh Mandal, Dr. Amit Kanwar Javed Rana and Amrita Pandey. For more detail they can contact Dr. Sukdev Biswas and Dr. Y V Pandey on mobile numbers 9422818235 and 9822110610.