Shreya Verma emerges winner in Miss Nation 21

Contestants from all over the country participated in Miss Nation 21. Out of which 14 contestants were selected by the jury. After three rounds, 7 contestants were selected. Interesting questions were asked by the jury to which the answers were given intelligently. In the end, the jury declared the first prize of Miss Nation 21, Shreya Verma of UP, first runner-up Shavani Mahajan from Madhya Pradesh, second runner-up Tejaswani Srivastava from Maharashtra. Dinesh Mishra and Dipali Mishra and the jury members felicitated the winning contestants by presenting the Crown Miss Nation 21 shield, an attractive gift hamper.

The jury panel included Vaibhav Jaipuria, Mrs. Archana Kumar, Mrs. Khushi Rai, Mrs. Shweta Sinha, Miss Riya Sharma, Dr. Sunil Gupta. Former Standing Committee Chairman Vicky Kukreja and Rakhi Kukreja were also present.