Shrishti to attempt for 6th Guinness World Record

The event has been organised under the campaign 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' by WCL Umred and Aam Valley Sporting Association.

Shrishti will try to break the record of the fastest time to limbo skate over 50 metres bar presently hold by Chinese skater Wu Xue in 7.94 seconds. The Chinese had created the record on August 10, 2011 at Beijing. This is for the first time that Shrishti will break the record of any foreigner. Earlier on five occasions, Shrishti had created Guinness World Record. She has also represented Maharashtra in roller hockey and short track ice skating on three occasions. She is the first ice limbo skater in the world who has created Guinness Record.