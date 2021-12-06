Shruti bags boxing gold

Nagpur, Dec 6

Shruti Zade, a student of CP and Berar college bagged gold medal in Inter-College Boxing Tournament for women organised by the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur.

In the 57 to 60 kg final bout, Shruti defeated Sneha Vanhe of Nabira Mahavidyalaya. Sourabh Sonawane of the same college won bronze medal in the men's category. Due to shoulder injury, Sourabh faced defeat. Principal of the college Dr Milind Barhate, vice-principal Dr JK Mahajan, Dr Nishant Tipte and others have congratulated the boxers and wished them best luck for future events.