Silk exhibition at Press Club

The participants are directly selling their products at the lowest costs to the customers and the customers can get authentic and exclusive products from all over the country.

The products on display are a large variety of exclusive and attractive silk cotton sarees, dress materials, suits, stoles, dupattas, kurtas, kurtis along with fashion jewelry and artefats for home decor. All in all the exhibition is all about the use of traditional handloom skills to create contemporary lifestyle products all under one roof. The organisers have appealed to the people to make the ost of this golden opportunity to enrich the wardrobe for the festive season and relocate sweet homes with attractive home decor items.