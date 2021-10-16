Sky Blue win thriller in Super Over

Nagpur, Oct16

In an interesting encounter that resulted in Super Over, Team Sky Blue defeated Team Green in a Super Over in the Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association at Jamtha Stadium, here on Saturday.

In Super over batting first Team Green scored 14 runs but lost one wicket with Tushar Gill hitting not out 12.

In reply, Team Sky Blue made 14 in five balls without losing any wicket and won the thriller. Rushabh Rathod (9) and Ravi Jangid (5) fashioned the victory.

Earlier batting first Team Sky Blue scored a good total of 176 for five in 20 overs. After R Sanjay scoring (35, 35b, 3x4, 1x6) left-handed Ravi Jangid (55, 31b, 6x4, 2x6) and Rushabh Rathod (52*, 30b, 1x5, 5x6) scored strokeful half-centuries and made 83 run partnership for the fifth wicket that ultimately proved very crucial.

For Team Green, Rajneesh Gurbani (2 for 49) was the most successful bowlers. Manan Dosi, Deepak Jangid and Harsh Dubey were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, left-handed Shubham Dubey smashed 38-ball 75 (1x4, 8x6) as Tema Green too made 176 all out in 20 overs. Deepak Jangid was ran out by Nayan Chavanwhen the batsman was stealing a single on the last ball. Opener Atharva Taide (38, 28b, 6x40 and Tushar Gil (20, 11b, 1x4, 2x6) were other scorers. For Green, Suniket Bingewar, Siddhesh Neral, Sanmesh Deshmukh and Ravi Jangid got two wickets each.

In another match, Team Orange downed Team Blue by 37 runs. Batting first Team Orange scored 165 for 8 in 20 overs. Prerit Agrawal (43, 29b, 7x4). Sidddhesh Wath (28, 18b, 4x4, 1x6),, Akshay Karnewar (26, 22b, 2x4, 1x6) and Chakresh Khurana (24, 14b, 2x4, 1x6) were main contributors.

For Team Blue, Satyam Bhoar (3 for 13) was the main wicket-taker. Suraj Rai (2 for 21) also bowled well.

In reply, Team Blue could able to score 128 for nine in 20 overs. They lost the wickets at regular intervals. Tailender Nachiket Parande top scored with 39. Hardik Verma contributed 20.

For, Team Orange, Chourasia (3 for 27) was the most successful bowlers. Praful Hinge got two for 17.