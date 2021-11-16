SMA adjudged best performing assn

Nagpur, Nov 16

Sitabuldi Merchant’s Association (SMA) received the very prestigious “Best Performing Association” award by Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce. The award was received by secretary Sitabuldi Merchants and Co-opt member of NVCC Hussain Noorallah Ajani for the year(2021-22) at the NVCC ‘s 77th Annual General Body Meeting held recently.

Sitabuldi Merchants Association has been aggressively involved in ensuring benefits to merchants. Especially during Covid times, the agitation for rights of shopkeepers, submitting representations to NMC and Police and other departments was timely taken care of by SMA. It had a great impact in favour of all other merchants across the city as Sitabuldi is considered the crucial and centrally located market of the city.

The young and dynamic leadership of SMA, Kisan Agrawal, Pardeep Gupta, Kisan Gangwani, Arjun Bhojwani, Sandeep Bawne, Parag Thakkar, Rajiv Jain and Hussain Noorallah Ajani are actively taking care of various issues of merchants, under the experienced and able leadership of Dr. founder president Chandrakantji Raghatate, and founder secretary Vijay Agrawal.

SMA has been collectively and relentlessly is working towards giving benefits to shop owners in centrally located Sitabuldi Market stretching from Variety Square to Modi Number 3. Over 300 and more shop owners have been benefited by the strong association which constantly takes care of various Social/Legal/Departmental issues of shopkeepers and works in their interest.