SNG girls, DKM boys qualify for QF

Nagpur, Nov 28

Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) girls and Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) boys entered the quarterfinals in the ongoing District Junior (U-18) Basketball Championship organised by Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) at NBYS Court in the city on Sunday

In the girls section, SNG emerged as pool B tippers to qualify for the quarterfinals. NASA, ABC and HKM entered the pre-Quarterfinals

In the boys section, DKM boys emerge as pool A toppers to qualify for the quarterfinals.

SNG-B, and UBA boys finished second in their respective group to qualify for the Pre-Quarterfinals.

Results

Girls: GKM (Vaishnavi Talmale 8) bt Spartan 32-0 (10-0, 10-0, 8-0, 4-0); ABC (Krupaee Sharma 10) bt HKM (Swastika Datta 8) 30-15 (12-7, 11-3, 5-1, 2-4); NASA (Preeti Sathwane 7) bt UBA (Metali 5) 33-15 (13-11, 10-0, 4-2, 6-2); SNG (Gunjan Mantri 21, Swati Wankhede 13) bt Anandi Pingle 2) 57-2 (13-0, 14-0, 24-0, 6-0)

Boys: DKM (Raj Dwivedi 11, Pratham Barnawal 10) bt ESKM (Devesh Khonde 5) 43-14 (15-9, 8-1, 15-0, 5-4); ABC (Shashank Gadge 9) bt PBG (Tushar Gothmare 12) 36-33 (7-6, 10-10, 12-4, 7-4);

Achiver’s (Abhishek Jaiswal 11) bt NKM (Dishant Bhange 8) 35-20 (6-7, 16-4, 7-7, 7-2); SNG-B (Krishi Pacheriwala 7) bt NYSS (Atharva Kolte 12) 26-20 (7-5, 9-1, 9-0, 1-14); UBA (Dipendra Rathore 6) bt ESKM (Mohit Patil 3) 20-4 (5-0, 11-0, 2-1, 2-3)