Snooker meet from today

Nagpur, Oct8

Late Rahul Pund Memorial Snooker Championship 2021 will be played from October 9, Saturday at Engage Entertainment Club near LAD Square. All the matches will be played in best of 3 frames format. While the quarter final will be played in best of 5 frames, the semis will be played in best of 7 frames. The final will be a best of 9 frames match

The first prize is Rs15,000 while the runner-up will pocket Rs7,000. The losing semifinalists will take Rs 2000 each. The highest break (above 50 ) will get prize money of Rs 2000. The entry fee is Rs 800.