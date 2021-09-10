Softball selection trials from today

According to o a press release the Sub-Junior National Championship will be held at Cuttack from September 19 to 23 whereas the Junior National Championship will take place at Lovely Professional university, Phagwara in Punjab from September 26 to 30.

The players have been asked to report on the venue at 9 a.m.T the cut off date for sub-junior players is on or after January 1, 2005 and January 1, 2003 for junior players. Aadhar card will be mandatory for all the players. the selection committee includes Shridhar Gadgil, Darshana Yevtikar, Pophali, Vinod Surduse, Vivk Sahoo, Ashishek Selokar and Prathmesh Wagh.