Soni to lead Vidarbha U-19 team

Nagpur, Nov 19

Tejas Soni will lead the Vidarbha team in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy (Four Days - Elite Group 'A')Cricket Tournament to be held at Pune from November 29 to December 30. Vidarbha will play their opening match against Odisha from November 29, followed by Uttar Pradesh (Dec 6), Assam (Dec 13), Jharkhand (Dec 20) and Punjab (Dec 27).

Team: Tejas Soni (Capt), Danish Malewar (V.Capt), Siddesh Kantode, Jagjot Singh Sasan, Abhishek Agrawal, Alok Wadkar, Mohit Binkar (wk), Atharva Kidey , Zuberuddin (wk), Siddartha Kapre,

Yatharth Javeri, Adnan Kamal, Sunyog Bhagwat, Mritunjay Thakur, Gourav Farde, Minar Sahare,

Ashit Singh, Varun Bisht, Devesh Charote and Mohit Nachankar.

Support Staff: Usman Ghani ( Coach), Vinay Manwatkar (Physio), Harshal Baniya (Trainer). Ashutosh Dandige ( Video Analyst) and Naim Razzaque - Manager.