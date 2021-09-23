Sony’s Alpha ZV-E10 camera launched at Altaf H Vali

Nagpur, Sept 23

Sony has recently launched the most awaited Mirrorless V-Log Camera of this year, the ZV-E10 which was delivered to two bloggers from Nagpur Abhinav Jeswani and Mihaan Mudliyar. The cameras were delivered by Altaf Vali, director of Altaf H Vali Electronics Pvt Ltd in presence of Pulak Chandak from Sony India.

Abhinav is a famous food Blogger with more than 50,000 followers on Instagram and YouTube while Mihaan is an avid biker and an automobile enthusiast.

The Sony ZV-E10 is a 24MP APS-C mirrorless interchangeable lens camera is aimed at vloggers. These workshops also involve expert guidance from Celebrity photographers on various topics like wedding, live events, wildlife, etc.