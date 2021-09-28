ST bus gets swept away in flood waters, rescue operation underway

Nagpur: According to the meteorological department, Marathwada and Vidarbha have been lashed by rains since Monday evening. Rivers and streams are overflowing here and hundreds of villages are in turmoil. Water has seeped into villages and rescue and relief work is underway. Beed, Parbhani, Buldana, Aurangabad, Akola and Nanded districts have been lashed by rains. Many villages have been flooded and dams have been filled. Meanwhile an accident took place at Umarkhed in Vidarbha when a bus was swept away in flood waters.

While a large amount of water was flowing from the bridge at Dahagaon, 2 km away from Umarkhed city, the bus driver of the State Transport Corporation threw the bus into the flood water. Due to the strong flow of water, the bus overturned and was swept away in the nullah. The bus was traveling from Umarkhed to Pusad. Preliminary information is that a total of 50 passengers, including the driver were traveling in the bus.

The incident took place around 8 a.m. today, Tuesday, September 28th. Tehsildar Anand Deulgaonkar and Thanedar Amol Malve of Umarkhed rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. The bus was swept away by the flood waters at Nagpur depot. The bus number is 5018. Currently, relief and rescue work is underway with the help of locals and the administration.