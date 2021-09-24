State softball camp concludes

Nagpur, Sept 24

The state camp jointly organised by Maharashtra State Softball Association and Nagpur District Softball Association at RTM Nagpur University ground concluded on Friday.

The boys and girls teams will participate in 38th Junior National Softball Championship organised by the Punjab State Softball Association under the auspices of the National Softball Federation at Lovely Professional University.

Deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil, Dadoji Konddeo awardee Bhau Kane, Vivek Awasare, Dr Surajsigh Yevtikar, NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, Darshana Pandit, Dr Chetan Mahadik, Dr Vivek Shahu wished best luck to the players for the nationals.