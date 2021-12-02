State woodball meet from Dec 31

Nagpur district will host 16th Senior State Woodball Championship from December 31 to January 2 at Mahatma Gandhi Arts and Commerce College, Parshivani.

The men and women teams from 31 districts will participate in the individual and team events. The players will be provided accommodation at the venue. The prize distribution function would be organised on January 2 at the same venue. On the basis of performance, the Maharashtra team will be selected for the nationals, informs secretary of the state association Ajay Sontakke. For more information interested can contact Dr Sudhir Kahate.