Nagpur, Aug19

On the occasion of anniversary of ' Fir India Movement' Deaprtment of Physical Education & Sports and National Service Scheme of Anjuman College of Engineering and Technology jointly organized a national webinar on virtual platform recently. The webinar was inaugurated at the hands of deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil. Speaking on the occasion he appealed to the people to stay together, play together, reduce screen time He also appealed to the players to win the Olympics medals in future, there should be basic planning. The CBSE has also started Sports Diploma through Fir India Movement targetting future Olympics, he informed.

Sports head of the college Dr.Zakir S. Khan said the movement was first launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 on National Sports Day on August 29 to inspire people to make physical fitness a way of life.The Fit India Movement aims at behavior changes from a sedentary lifestyle to a physically active way of day-to-day living for a healthier living. Near about 200 participants from all over india participated in the webinar. The articipant also asked many questions in webinar chat Box to Dr.Zakir S. Khan. After feedback submission, all the participants received online generated Certificate.

The webinar was successfully completed with the permission of principal Dr. Sayed Mohammed Ali. Prof. Mohd. Azaz and others worked hard for the success of webinar.