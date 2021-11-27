Suleman takes NCA into final

Suleman Khan hit half-century as Nagpur Cricket Academy (NCA) defeated Reshimbagh Gymkhana by five runs in Dr R Krishnakumar Memorial Inter-Club Under-13 Cricket Tournament organised by Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy (DACSA) on Saturday.

Batting first after winning the toss, NCA scored 159 for six in 25 overs. Khan played a fabulous knock of 54 in 43 balls hitting nine boundaries. Yash Pawar (21), Atharva Patel and Saish Bhise (18 each) were other scorers.

For Reshimbagh Gymkhana, Sanay Shende (3 for 29) was the most successful bowler. Anukalp Wankhede and Mihir Deshpande got one each.

In reply, Reshimbagh Gymkhana were restricted to 154 for four in 25 overs. Krish Sonkusare (46 49b, 5x4) , Arnav Lunge (37) and Sanay Shende (34) tried theri best but in vain.

For NCA, Dev Dohode (2 for 29) was the main wicket-taker. Ayush and Raj Kapse were chipped in with one each. Suleman was declared man-of-the-match. The final between DACSA and NCA will be played on Monday.